India to Host 4-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group From Oct. 28

New Delhi: India will be hosting a four-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC- AIG) meeting along with a workshop from October 28 to 31. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be hosting the event that will see participation of about 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities of Asia Pacific countries as well as from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The APAC-AIG meeting is held annually and ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region along with various international organizations participate in the meeting. The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member states in the APAC region. India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time.

Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting. The meetings of the group aims to promote the sharing of expertise, experience, and information among accident/incident investigation authorities and aims to develop and strengthen cooperation among them to improve the accident/incident investigation capability in the Asia and Pacific Regions.

The workshop will be held on 28-29 October 2025 which will cover topics related to aircraft accident investigations. The workshop will have officials from AAIB, DGCA along with international participants. The representatives from ICAO member states in the Asia Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31.

AAIB is responsible for classifying safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace as accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. It conducts detailed investigations into accidents and proposes measures to improve safety. Currently, AAIB is handling around 25 aircraft accident investigations, including the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.