India Eyes $200 Billion AI Investment; Govt to Order 20,000 More GPUs

New Delhi: As the India AI Impact Expo 2026 summit picking up, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that India looks to drive consensus among global leaders on the proper and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), so that the technology can be harnessed for the benefit of humanity while containing harms arising out of its improper use.

The minister said India expects to see investments to the tune of $200 billion in the next two years across five layers of the Artificial Intelligence stack. The commitment of VCs in deep-tech startups is visible, he said, exuding confidence that 50 deep-techs will emerge from India in the coming years. In the next one week, the government will be placing an order for 20,000 GPUs with deployments taking place in the next six months, he said, adding that a bigger IndiaAI Mission is also in the works.

“We'll have the summit where we will try to create a consensus among the global leaders about good, proper and right use of AI so Artificial Intelligence can be used for the benefit of humanity and while we can contain the harms which may come from improper use,” Vaishnaw said.

India has created a structure similar to DPI as part of its India AI mission. “We are expecting another 20,000 GPUs over and above the 38,000 GPUs that we already have in the common compute layer. In another one week, we will be placing orders for another 20,000 GPUs, and they will be deployed within the next six months,” the minister said at a briefing in the summit.

Amid reports of long queues and heavy crowds on the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday apologised for the inconvenience faced by attendees, and said the organising team is working round-the-clock to ensure smoother operations. “The Summit team is open to feedback and has set up a ‘war room’ to promptly address issues,” he said.“Whatever feedback you have, please share with us. We are open-minded. We have a war room operating right now. Any issue, which is there, please report to us. We definitely will take efforts to make it smoother and make it more enjoyable for all of you,” the minister said.