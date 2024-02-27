India Takes Up TS Men in War Issue With Russia

NEW DELHI: India on Monday said “each and every case”— of Indians who had been hired as non-combatant security helpers and then allegedly duped into fighting for the Russian Army at the battlefront against Ukranian forces — that has been brought to the attention of Indian authorities has been taken up with Russia promptly, adding that “several Indians have already been discharged as a result” from the Russian Army. New Delhi also said it “remains committed, as a matter of top priority, to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army”.

The MEA assured that “every case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities and those brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi”.

It may be noted that, India earlier had said it is aware that a few Indians have been recruited in “support jobs with the Russian Army.”

