New Delhi: Sudan's Ambassador to India Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom said that his country is coordinating closely with Sudanese authorities and Ministry of External Affairs to secure the release of an Indian national abducted by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the war-torn Al Fashir city."We have been in close contact with India's Ministry of External Affairs ever since reports emerged about the Indian national who was captured. Even before that, during the siege of one of the Sudanese cities, the Ministry had reached out to us about another Indian citizen there, who endured very difficult conditions during those 500 days," Eltom told PTI in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

"We are coordinating closely with both the Sudanese authorities and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety and secure their release," he said.

The abducted Indian has been identified as 36-year-old Adarsh Behera from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. Sources said he was kidnapped from Al Fashir, about 1,000 kilometres from Khartoum, and likely taken to Nyala, an RSF stronghold in South Darfur.

Eltom described the situation as "very unpredictable", saying, "We kind of know what we need to do. And we have seen what they are capable of doing. We hope that he will be treated well. And we hope that we can see him coming back safely soon."

On bilateral ties amid Sudan's humanitarian crisis, the Ambassador said, "Our relations with India are long-standing and deeply rooted. India has always been an important partner to Sudan -- in times of peace and in times of war. During this ongoing crisis, India has extended humanitarian assistance to Sudan and continues to do so."

He said the Indian government has donated medical aid and food supplies to Sudan, "which we deeply appreciate."

Highlighting post-war opportunities, Eltom said, "The potential for cooperation between our two countries is vast. Once Sudan enters the reconstruction phase after the war, we believe India can play a significant role as a development partner."

Eltom said India's remarkable progress in recent decades and its commitment to South-South cooperation make it a natural ally. "Sudan can benefit immensely from India's experience and expertise, especially in rebuilding critical infrastructure and supporting development initiatives," he said.

"There are many opportunities for partnership. Sudan is rich in natural resources. We have vast arable land, abundant water resources, and significant mineral wealth, including gold. Sudan is, in fact, the third-largest gold producer in Africa," the Ambassador added.

"India, on the other hand, has the technology, expertise, and investment capacity. Together, we can build a mutually beneficial, win-win relationship," he noted.

On reports of a possible military agreement between Sudan and Pakistan, Eltom said, "I have seen those reports, but they appear to be media claims without official confirmation. As of now, I cannot verify or confirm such reports. They may be based on speculation or influenced by certain political agendas."

The RSF recently captured Al Fashir, triggering fresh violence and mass displacement in North Darfur.

It took control of the western Darfur region last week, after ousting the Sudanese Army from the city that was besieged for 18 months.