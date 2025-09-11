India Slams Switzerland’s Remarks on Minorities at UNHRC

Geneva: India has termed as "surprising, shallow, and ill-informed" the remarks made by Switzerland against it on its minorities, saying the country should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.

"We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow, and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner," Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said on Tuesday during the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council.

In remarks at the Council, the Swiss delegate had said his country calls on the Indian government to "take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media."

Noting that since Switzerland holds the Presidency of the UN Human Rights Council, Tyagi said it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the Council's time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India.

"Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia. As the world's largest, most diverse, and vibrant democracy with a civilisational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns," Tyagi said.