India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Afghanistan Airstrikes

New York: India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, condemning recent airstrikes in Afghanistan as a serious violation of international law and national sovereignty.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, called the strikes “hypocritical,” noting that they occurred during the holy month of Ramadan and reportedly killed 185 civilians as of March 6, 2026. According to UNAMA, about 55% of the victims were women and children, and the attacks displaced more than 100,000 people.

Addressing the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan, Parvathaneni said India “strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory,” describing them as flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty.

He also expressed concern over what he described as “trade and transit terrorism,” accusing Pakistan of denying Afghanistan transit access despite its status as a landlocked country. He said such actions undermine UN commitments to Land Locked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

Reaffirming India’s position, the envoy said New Delhi supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Afghanistan while condemning actions that threaten stability in the region.

Parvathaneni also highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism, urging coordinated global efforts against groups such as ISIL, Al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their affiliates, including The Resistance Front.

Calling for a shift in international policy, he said the global community must move beyond a “business as usual” approach and adopt flexible policies that bring sustainable benefits to the Afghan people. He added that the current UN sanctions regime related to Afghanistan should reflect present-day realities.

Despite the challenges facing the country, the ambassador noted the resilience of Afghan society, pointing to the enthusiasm of Afghan youth for cricket and the national team’s notable performance in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.

He reiterated India’s continued support for Afghanistan through humanitarian assistance and more than 500 development projects, affirming that India will always stand with the priorities and aspirations of the Afghan people.