New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly rejected China’s remarks regarding the status of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed serious concern over the “arbitrary detention” of an Indian national, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, at Shanghai International Airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the matter has been taken up with Chinese authorities at a high level, while reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh remains an “integral and inalienable” part of India.

Responding to media queries, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had “seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on her onward travel to Japan.”

The spokesperson reiterated India’s consistent position on Arunachal Pradesh, stating, “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

The traveller, an Indian passport holder from Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly detained in transit despite being eligible for visa-free passage, a facility offered to nationals of all countries for up to 24 hours under Chinese regulations. India said the incident not only lacked justification but also breached norms governing international movement.

“The issue of detention has been taken up strongly with the Chinese side. Chinese authorities have still not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel,” Jaiswal said, adding that the “actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa-free transit.”

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday rejected allegations of harassment levelled by Indian national Prema Wangjom Thongdok, stating that “the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken on her.”

Wangjom Thongdok had narrated her “long ordeal,” saying she faced harassment from Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, who “mocked and raised questions” over her Indian citizenship. She said her 18-hour ordeal ended only with the help of officials from India’s missions in Shanghai and Beijing.

India has issued a strong demarche to the Chinese side, both at the Embassy in New Delhi and the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, over the incident.

Responding to queries during a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated Beijing’s stance, which India has categorically rejected. She said there was no so-called “detaining” or “harassing” by Chinese authorities.