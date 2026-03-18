India Sends Medical Aid Shipment to Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

New Delhi: India has sent its first consignment of medical assistance to Iran as the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States entered its 19th day on Wednesday.

The shipment, comprising essential medical supplies, was delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, marking a humanitarian gesture from India during the escalating regional tensions.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India acknowledged the support and expressed gratitude to the Indian people. In an official statement, the embassy said the aid had been successfully handed over and extended its appreciation for what it described as a gesture from the “esteemed people of India.”

The embassy also shared video footage showing the delivery of the medical supplies, highlighting the transfer of aid to Iranian authorities.



