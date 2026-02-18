India Pushes for 50% Local Content in Rafale Deal at Defence Talks

India has urged France to significantly boost domestic manufacturing participation in the proposed procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, pressing for up to 50 per cent indigenous content and local maintenance capabilities during the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Catherine Vautrin co-chaired the ministerial-level dialogue, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral defence and security cooperation and identifying priority areas for co-development and co-production of military equipment.

During the discussions, the Indian side requested that the upcoming Rafale acquisition include a higher proportion of India-made components. Officials said India also sought the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in the country for different categories of French aero engines, including those powering fighter aircraft.

According to reports, Singh emphasised that local manufacturing and engine overhaul capabilities in India would strengthen the “Make in India” initiative and deepen long-term operational self-reliance.

The two countries also renewed their defence cooperation agreement for another ten years. They announced reciprocal deployment of army officers and signed a memorandum of understanding to manufacture Hammer missiles in India.

The defence ministry said both sides stressed the importance of closer defence ties and stronger industry-to-industry collaboration, particularly in advanced and niche technologies.

The India-France Annual Defence Dialogue is a structured ministerial platform aimed at reviewing and guiding strategic defence cooperation between the two nations. The French minister was earlier accorded a Guard of Honour at HAL Airport upon arrival in Bengaluru.