India monitoring situation in Afghanistan: New Delhi at UNSC

India told the UN Security Council that it has discussed with the Taliban regime various issues pertaining to bilateral relations and the "special" people-to-people ties has been the "foundation" of Delhi's present day engagement with the country.India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Monday at the UN Security meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that in the beginning of this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai."The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan," Harish said in the Council."It was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programmes," he said.The January meeting between Misri and Muttaqi was the highest-level contact so far between Delhi and the Taliban since the regime took over Kabul in 2021.Harish underscored that India and Afghanistan share a relationship which has spanned centuries and as its contiguous neighbour, India and Afghanistan share a special people to people relationship which has been the "foundation of our present day engagement with the country."Harish said that India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country."Our broad approach remains to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and create an international consensus under the UN framework to resolve various issues between the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan and the international community," the Indian envoy said.He added that India's participation in the UN meetings in Doha, Moscow Format and other fora are a "reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan."India told the UN body that it has been working with various UN agencies for providing assistance to the Afghan people in areas of health, food security, education, sports and capacity building.Since 2001, India has been committed towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan."Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan," he said.Since August 2021, India has delivered 27 tonnes of relief material, 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 40,000 litres of pesticides and more than 300 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to the country.India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide assistance for the welfare of Afghan drug user population, especially women.Under this partnership, India has, since 2022, supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food, clothing, medical aid and more than 30 tons of social support items to UNODC, Kabul.Underlining India's historic relationship with the people of Afghanistan, Harish stressed Delhi's 'readiness' to respond to the needs of the Afghan people."At the same time, we remain committed to continue our close interaction with all relevant stakeholders on Afghanistan and support the international community's efforts towards a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan," he said.UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, told the Council it is the responsibility of the de facto authorities to indicate whether they want Afghanistan to be reintegrated into the international system and, if so, whether they are willing to take the necessary steps."The de facto authorities have so far treated their international obligations selectively, rejecting some on the basis they allegedly impinge on the country's sovereignty or violate their traditions.""But to be very clear, these international obligations affect not only the possibility of progress along the political pathway but, most crucially, the well-being of Afghanistan's entire population, whose voices must be included in the political pathway."She further said the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, as documented in the recent 1267 sanctions monitoring team report, demonstrate that the international community continues to have legitimate questions about the de facto authorities' ability or commitment to uphold their own guarantees that Afghanistan will not become a threat to other countries.Following the meeting in January between Misri and Muttaqi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes.The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.The MEA statement had added that in response to the request from the Afghan side, India would provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees.The two sides had also discussed strengthening of sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.The Afghan side had underlined its sensitivities to India's security concerns, the MEA statement had said.