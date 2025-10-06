India Mobile Congress to Showcase Nation’s Digital Future: Scindia

New Delhi: Ahead of the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, which kickstart from October 8, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday said that the IMC is set to open with a sweeping vision of the country’s digital future, unveiling more than 1,600 technology use cases spanning 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence or AI, machine learning, IoT, cybersecurity and satellite communications among others. "The event will also host six flagship summits, making it Asia’s largest showcase of next-generation connectivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship," he said.

The three-day IMC event will feature 400 exhibitors, 7,000 delegates from 150 countries and nearly 150,000 visitors. Telecommunications is not just a highway, but a pathway to new technologies,” the minister said, noting that 5G and beyond will supplant applications that serve not only Indian citizens but also connect the world with our country and vice versa.

At the heart of IMC 2025 are six major global events that aim to shape the agenda for the next decade of digital innovation. "The centrepiece is the International Bharat 6G Symposium, which will bring global experts together to debate standards and protocols for next-generation networks. The Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, will play a key role at the symposium. “The world is now looking beyond 5G towards 6G, and India, through the B6GA, is an early mover in that process,” Scindia added.

The international AI summit will highlight India’s growing role in artificial intelligence and showcase its integration across industries, while the cyber security summit will focus on protecting the digital infrastructure of a country with 1.2 billion telecom subscribers. Organisers emphasised that “as important as it is to provide services, it is equally important to ensure the safety and well-being of our 1.2 billion customers.”