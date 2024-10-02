 Top
India issues travel advisory for Iran, asks to avoid non-essential trips

Cars moves on a road as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over the northern Israel, (AP)
The Union government on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to all Indian citizens amid the war-like situation between Iran and Israel. The Centre has urged all citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.


