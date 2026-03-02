India Issues Advisory for Its Nationals in Qatar, Turkey, Syria After Iran Strikes

New Delhi: India has issued advisories for its nationals in Qatar, Turkey and Syria in view of the current regional security situation and flight disruptions following the Israel–US strike on Iran. Indian citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the respective embassies and consulates for assistance.

The Embassy of India in Doha announced that regular consular services will remain suspended on March 2 due to the “prevailing security situation.”

“In view of the prevailing security situation, all Indian nationals residing in Qatar are requested to note that regular consular services at Embassy of India, Doha will remain closed on 2nd March 2026,” the advisory stated.

However, emergency services will continue. “Embassy officials will be available for emergency services related to consular (passport, visa, attestation etc.) and labour issues,” it added. The Embassy also shared its 24/7 helpline number +974-55647502 and email cons.doha@mea.gov.in for immediate assistance, and advised nationals to follow its official social media accounts for updates.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Istanbul, Turkey, issued an advisory following the cancellation and diversion of flights at Istanbul Grand Airport and Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The Consulate said it is “closely monitoring the situation arising from the cancellation and diversion of flights” and remains in constant communication with concerned airlines and affected Indian passengers.

Indian citizens were advised to closely follow instructions and advisories issued by airlines and airport authorities. For emergencies, the Consulate shared its helpline number +90 541 238 5632 and email addresses admn.istanbul@mea.gov.in and protocol.istanbul@mea.gov.in.

In a separate advisory, the Embassy of India in Damascus cautioned Indian nationals in Syria in view of the “current regional situation.”

“All Indian nationals in Syria are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and the Syrian Authorities,” the Embassy stated.

For emergency queries, Indian nationals in Syria have been asked to contact +963-993385973. The Embassy also shared its website and email cons.damascus@mea.gov.in for further assistance.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US–Israel strikes, along with members of his family.