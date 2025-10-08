India Has Evolved from a Follower of Technology to a Digital Flag-Bearer: Scindia

New Delhi: Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that India’s ambitions extend well beyond 5G, with a target of securing 10 percent of 6G patents, while satellite communications are poised for exponential growth, with the market set to triple by 2033. “The day is not far off when people will say the world depends on India. I appeal to all of you today, design and solve here, scale for everywhere. India innovates, and the world transforms,” the minister said while addressing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 here.

Scindia also said that India has evolved from being a follower of technology to emerging as a digital flag-bearer on the global stage. “Satellite communications today are expanding horizons, taking connectivity from land to sea to space. The satcom market today, across telecom and broadcasting, which is at close to $4 billion, will triple to almost $15 billion by 2033,” the minister said, adding that at the heart of this whole revolution lies our people, India is going to be the world's largest digitally skilled force in the days to come.

The minister further said that India today is a product nation, distinct from being a service nation. “The Prime Minister's resolve with the PLI scheme (Production-Linked Incentive scheme) today has resulted in close to Rs 91,000 crore of new production, Rs 18,000 crore of exports and the creation of 30,000 new jobs,” Scindia said.