India Gives 33% More Data to ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi:

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, said artificial intelligence will transform every sector but must be guided by three principles — accessibility, affordability and accountability.

Speaking on the second day of the India AI Summit 2026, he warned that without a strong framework of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), AI could create a deeply unequal global society.

Kant highlighted disparities in the training of large language models, noting that the Global South — particularly India — contributes significant data. He said India provides even more data for systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT than the United States.

He stressed that AI must move beyond English-centric systems and become natively multilingual so that populations in developing regions benefit from their contributions.

Drawing parallels with India’s digital financial inclusion success, Kant said AI should follow the country’s open and interoperable DPI model, allowing a public identity layer on which private innovation can compete.

The session, titled “AI for India’s Next Billion: Intergenerational Insights for Inclusive and Future-Ready Growth,” also featured Amandeep Singh Gill, Arunabha Ghosh, Claire Melamed, Kunalika Gautam, Ruchira Goyal and Safiya Husain.

He added that AI should be used to address grassroots challenges in healthcare, education and agriculture, cautioning that heavy concentration of AI investment in a few companies could lead to a highly unequal society.