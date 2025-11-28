India Gate Protest: Delhi Court Grants Bail to 9 Arrested over Scuffle with Police

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to nine protesters who were arrested in a case related to scuffle with police personnel outside the Parliament Street police station.The judicial magistrate was hearing a bail application filed by nine protesters out of total 17 arrested in the case. The magistrate granted bail to nine on a bond of Rs 20,000.

However, a few of them will remain in jail as they were arrested in another case related to using pepper spray on police personnel.

On Thursday, the court had sent four protesters to two-day police custody and remaining 13 to one-day judicial custody.