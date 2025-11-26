India Eyes Its Own Space Station, Moon Landing by 2040: Shubhanshu Shukla

Bhubaneswar:Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla interacting with a local television channel in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. His remarks offer a rare glimpse into the country’s long-term human spaceflight roadmap.

Shukla outlined India’s expanding space ambitions, stating, “We have plans to reach the Moon by 2040.” He also touched upon his personal journey, noting, “My mission began last August,” and confirmed that he is part of the ongoing Gaganyaan programme—India’s first human spaceflight mission currently under advanced development.

Addressing the SciTech annual event hosted by Sai International School, Shukla said the Gaganyaan project is progressing steadily and will serve as the foundation for India’s future lunar endeavours.

He also shared insights into the experience of being in space, describing both the challenges and excitement intrinsic to human missions. His comments underscore India’s growing push to elevate its role in global space exploration—from low-Earth orbit missions to long-duration and deep-space expeditions.

Recalling the view of Earth from orbit, Shukla said, “India looks very beautiful from space, and it is truly said ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha.’ India’s three sides are surrounded by sea, which looks dark, and the land is illuminated, making it very beautiful.”

“India looks confident, audacious and on the track of progress from space. This is the golden period of the country,” he concluded.