India, EU Reaffirm Commitment to Early FTA Conclusion

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

In a social media post on X, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said

“As the India-EU FTA negotiations continue, we reiterated our shared commitment towards its early conclusion. A balanced and mutually beneficial FTA will unlock new opportunities for people & businesses on both sides,” Goyal wrote.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen are visiting India from September 12–13 to lead negotiations on the FTA.

On September 9, the EU Embassy in India said, “On 12-13 Sept, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture & Food Commissioner Christophe Hansen will be in town to meet Minister Piyush Goyal, take stock & power up India-EU business ties and connect with key stakeholders.”

The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to finalising the India-EU FTA as soon as possible.

During discussions, India emphasised that meaningful progress requires equal focus on non-tariff barriers alongside tariff issues. Regulatory frameworks, it said, must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade.

Over the past five years, India has signed multiple trade deals, including the India-Mauritius CECPA (2021), India-UAE CEPA (2022), India-Australia ECTA (2022), India-EFTA TEPA (2024), and the India-UK CETA (2025), which is yet to come into force.

India is also in talks on several other agreements, including the India-Australia CECA, India-Sri Lanka ETCA, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade deal with the United States.