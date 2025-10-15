India Elected to UN Human Rights Council for Seventh Time

New York: India has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-28 term, marking the country's seventh stint on the Geneva-based rights body.Announcing the results of the election held on Tuesday, the UNHRC in a social media post said India's three-year term will begin on January 1, 2026.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, in a social media post, thanked all delegations for their overwhelming support.

"India was elected to the Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 for the seventh time today," he said.

This election, the diplomat said, reflects India's unwavering commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"We look forward to serve this objective during our tenure," he said.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states elected by the UN General Assembly for three-year terms under equitable geographic distribution rules.

Council seats are allocated to the five regional groups as follows: African States, 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States, 13 seats; Eastern European States, 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States, 8 seats; and Western European and other States, 7 seats.

India, which last served on the UNHRC in 2024 following two consecutive terms, took a gap this year before seeking election for the 2026-28 term in compliance with rules that bar a third straight tenure.

India has been a member of the Council continuously since its creation in 2006, except for three mandatory breaks in 2011, 2018, and 2025. In the first Council election in 2006, India was elected with the highest number of votes, securing 173 of 190 votes. Since then, India has had six terms, in 2006-2007, 2008-2010, 2012-2014, 2015-2017, 2019-2021 and 2022-2024.

Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Vietnam are the other members elected for the three-year term beginning January 1, 2026, the UNHRC said.