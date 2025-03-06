 Top
India deplores security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit

PTI
6 March 2025 12:38 PM IST

We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

External Affairs Miniser S Jaishankar meets British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds in London. (PTI)
New Delhi: India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the UK."We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Jaiswal added.

Specific details of the incident are awaited.


