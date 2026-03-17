India Denies Discussing Release of Vessels With Iran

NEW DELHI: India has had no discussions with ‌Iran over the exchange of three vessels, a spokesperson for India's foreign ⁠ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Iran had asked for the return of three seized ‌tankers ⁠in exchange for India asking for India-flagged or India-bound vessels' safe ⁠passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠key artery for global crude trade.