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India Denies Discussing Release of Vessels With Iran

Current Affairs
17 March 2026 4:59 PM IST

Earlier reports indicate that Iran had asked for the return of three seized ‌tankers ⁠in exchange for India asking for India-flagged or India-bound vessels' safe ⁠passage through the Strait of Hormuz

India Denies Discussing Release of Vessels With Iran
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NEW DELHI: India has had no discussions with ‌Iran over the exchange of three vessels, a spokesperson for India's foreign ⁠ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Iran had asked for the return of three seized ‌tankers ⁠in exchange for India asking for India-flagged or India-bound vessels' safe ⁠passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a ⁠key artery for global crude trade.

( Source : Reuters )
India-flagged vessels safety Iran tanker request details India foreign relations updates Maritime security in Strait of Hormuz India's diplomatic stance on Iran 
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