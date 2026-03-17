India Denies Discussing Release of Vessels With Iran
Earlier reports indicate that Iran had asked for the return of three seized tankers in exchange for India asking for India-flagged or India-bound vessels' safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz
NEW DELHI: India has had no discussions with Iran over the exchange of three vessels, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Iran had asked for the return of three seized tankers in exchange for India asking for India-flagged or India-bound vessels' safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude trade.
( Source : Reuters )
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