India Condemns Pakistan Strikes, Backs Afghan Sovereignty

New Delhi: India on Monday condemned Pakistan's fresh attacks on Afghanistan that killed several civilians.Fresh clashes between the two sides erupted less than two months after both sealed a ceasefire pact to end weeks of fighting.

"We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

A spokesperson of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan said Pakistan initiated the attacks and that Kabul was "forced to respond".

The border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan began in early October, following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul.

Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack, following which the conflict escalated.

The hostilities erupted while Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India. The clashes were the worst since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The two sides entered into a ceasefire agreement on October 19, following talks brokered by Qatar and Turkiye.