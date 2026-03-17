India calls Pakistan Airstrike in Kabul Cowardly, Unconscionable

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over an alleged airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, which reportedly killed hundreds of people and left several others injured.

In a statement, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said India “unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16.” The spokesperson described the attack as a “cowardly and unconscionable act of violence” that killed a large number of civilians in a facility that could not be considered a military target.

The statement accused Pakistan of attempting to portray a massacre as a military operation. It further said the act was a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and posed a direct threat to regional peace and stability.

India also said the strike reflected Pakistan’s “persistent pattern of reckless behaviour” and accused it of trying to externalize internal failures through acts of violence beyond its borders.

The Ministry noted that the attack occurred during the holy month of Ramzan, calling it even more reprehensible. “There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients,” the statement added.

India urged the international community to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan stop immediately. It also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment and reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.

According to Afghan authorities, around 400 people were killed in the airstrike on a treatment centre for drug addicts in Kabul on Monday evening.

Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Taliban government, said the strike was carried out by Pakistan at around 9 PM on Monday on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to treating drug addiction.

He said large sections of the hospital were destroyed in the attack. Around 250 people were also reported injured, while rescue teams were working to control fires and recover bodies from the debris.

Afghan media outlet TOLOnews reported that the Pakistani military had previously carried out cross-border strikes that allegedly targeted civilians, including women and children, in several Afghan provinces.

Another Afghan news outlet, Khaama Press, reported that residents of Kabul said dozens of homes were damaged in the explosions and several buildings suffered structural damage.

Khaama Press also cited sources claiming that a Pakistani aircraft bombed a Taliban military facility in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar province on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Pakistan-based Samaa News reported, citing security sources, that Pakistani Armed Forces conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Nangarhar targeting facilities linked to the Taliban.

According to the report, the strikes hit two locations in Kabul and destroyed what were described as “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities.”

The Pakistani security sources denied targeting the drug treatment hospital and called the statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid “ridiculous.”

Samaa also reported that in Nangarhar province, Pakistani forces struck four locations allegedly linked to Taliban military installations, including logistics hubs, ammunition depots and technical infrastructure.

The latest attack has sparked strong reactions in Afghanistan. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid warned Pakistan following the strikes.

In an interview with TOLOnews, Mujahid said that “the time for diplomacy with Pakistan is over” and that the attack must be avenged.