India Became Developed India Under Modi’s Rule: Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for skill development Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed his happiness on the participation of one lakh youth in the Central government’s programme Rozgar Mela which was held on Monday. Along with Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, he participated in the Rozgar Mela programme at Port Sagarmala Kalyana Mandapam in Vizag.

On this occasion, Rajiv Chandrasekhar claimed that India is advancing in all fields and competing with neighbouring countries in the form of Atmanirbar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

He praised PM Narendra Modi by saying “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the people of the country are getting services in all fields.” After his speech, he handed over appointment letters to 197 unemployed candidates for filling vacancies in various departments including CISF.

Besides, the online learning module, the modular of Karmayogi has been introduced. He also participated in the virtual conference organised under the leadership of PM Modi. The minister explained Modi's speech. Posters of the schemes were unveiled along with GVL.