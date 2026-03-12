India Backs UNSC Resolution Condemning Iran's Attacks on Neighbours

New York: The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution condemning Iran’s “egregious attacks” against its regional neighbours as violence continues to escalate across the Middle East.

The 15-member council passed Resolution 2817 (2026) with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions from China and the Russia. The move comes as the conflict, which began on February 28, approaches its two-week mark and has spread across nearly a dozen nations.

Under the terms of the resolution, the council condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The text specifically condemned Iranian attacks on “residential areas and civilian objects” and demanded their immediate cessation.

The resolution also called on Tehran to halt its “threats, provocations and actions aimed at interfering with maritime trade,” along with its alleged support for proxy groups.

Bahrain’s representative welcomed the adoption of the resolution, stating that “the message is clear” and adding that the international community is united in rejecting what he described as Iran’s hostile actions.

The representative of the United States, serving as council president for March, said “Iran shoots in all directions,” noting that nearly 140 UN member states, including India, had co-sponsored the text.

Denmark’s representative said that at this “crucial moment” it was important to listen to the voices of countries in the region.

Meanwhile, France’s representative said Iran bears significant responsibility for the current escalation.

The representative of Liberia, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia, said their vote reflected a commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, de-escalation and respect for international law.

China, which abstained, said the resolution “does not fully reflect the root cause and overall picture of the conflict in a balanced manner.”

Russia’s representative also criticised the resolution, describing its tone as “biased and one-sided” and arguing that it suggests Iran carried out the strikes “out of pure malice” without sufficient context.

Following the vote, the council also rejected a second draft resolution proposed by Russia that sought to call for de-escalation without naming specific parties. The proposal failed after receiving only four votes in favour.

The representative of the United Kingdom criticised the Russian move, saying it was “impossible to overlook the hypocrisy of Russia presenting itself as a guardian of international peace and security.”

Latvia’s delegate also voted against the Russian draft, calling the proposal deeply “cynical.”

In response, Iran’s representative told the council the resolution was a “manifest injustice” against his country and described it as a serious setback to the council’s credibility.

Meanwhile, the representative of Israel welcomed the condemnation, stating that the message from the international community was clear that targeting civilians and cities must stop.