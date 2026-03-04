India Assures Adequate Fuel Supplies Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia and the evolving global energy landscape, the government has taken steps to ensure both the availability and affordability of energy for its citizens by diversifying supply sources.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that India is the world’s third-largest importer, fourth-largest refiner, and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products. It added that the country has adequate energy reserves to manage the current situation.

Highlighting India’s preparedness, the Ministry said the nation maintains sufficient crude oil stocks and inventories of key petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), to address any short-term disruptions.

In response to the emerging challenges in the West Asian region, the Ministry has also set up a 24×7 Control Room to continuously monitor the supply and stock position of petroleum products across the country, ensuring the protection of consumer interests.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also briefed the media on the country’s preparedness amid the prevailing circumstances.