India Among 6 Nations Allowed To Cross Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: India is among six countries whose vessels have been provided safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian armed forces following coordination, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

The other countries named were Russia, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iraq. “You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war,” Araghchi was quoted as saying.

“Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage,” he added.

Iran’s ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali described India as a “trusted player” and said it can play a role in reducing tensions.

“India can certainly play an effective and positive role in reducing tensions. As a major actor in the Global South and given its balanced foreign policy, India holds a special position to help de-escalate tensions and facilitate dialogue. India maintains historical and strategic relations with all parties, which enables it to act as a trusted player in reducing misunderstandings and strengthening diplomatic pathways.”

The envoy met external affairs minister S. Jaishankar earlier this week. The meeting followed the passage of two Indian LPG tankers carrying about 92,000 metric tonnes of fuel through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels are expected to dock at Indian ports on Thursday and Friday.

Officials said India has been coordinating with Iran to ensure safe passage of its vessels amid the ongoing West Asian tensions.