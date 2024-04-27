Inaction on Malla Reddy exposes BRS-BJP nexus: Revanth

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership not initiating action against its MLA Ch. Malla Reddy, who openly declared that BJP candidate Etala Rajendar would win the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, was clear proof that the BRS and the BJP were in a 'nexus' to defeat the Congress, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Saturday, he referred to a video of a meeting between Malla Reddy and Rajendar at a function in city on Friday, which had gone viral on social media platforms.

Malla Reddy was seen hugging Rajendar and declaring that the latter would win from Malkajgiri.

"I have been telling from the beginning that the BRS and the BJP are working together to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha polls. This video clearly exposes the fact. Despite this, neither BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao nor working president K.T. Rama Rao have initiated disciplinary action against Malla Reddy. In fact, they not even issued a showcause notice to Malla Reddy seeking his explanation. Instead, Rama Rao is backing Malla Reddy and talking in his favour," Revanth Reddy said.

Reiterating his allegation that Chandrashekar Rao had entered into a 'shady deal' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the BJP's victory in five Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state, Revanth Reddy said, "KCR has mortgaged five Lok Sabha with BJP to secure bail for his daughter Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case. I said that Malkajgiri is one among those five sets. Malla Reddy's meeting with Etala proved that my allegation was correct."

Revanth Reddy also questioned the silence of BJP leaders like state unit president G. Kishan Reddy, Dr K. Laxman, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind on his charges that the BJP was seeking 400 Lok Sabha seats to change the Constitution and scrap reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities in line with the RSS ideology against reservations.

"As Chief Minister, I have levelled serious allegations that the BJP has decided to abolish reservations and that's why it is seeking 400 Lok Sabha seats this time to change the Constitution with two-third majority in Parliament. Why are KCR, KTR and BJP state leaders not responding to my allegations," Revanth Reddy said.

He also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in this regard.

"They are neither responding nor condemning our allegations on abolishing reservations. Why are they silent? This shows that there is a hidden agenda for BJP to abolish reservations," Revanth Reddy said.

He appealed to voters to bring Congress to power at the Centre if they want existing reservations to continue and if they want reservations to be enhanced in proportion to the ratio of their population by conducting caste survey. He warned voters that if BJP comes to power again then they can as well forget reservations.