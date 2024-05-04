In Jeevan Reddy Space Senior Citizens Hail Home Voting Facility

Hyderabad: The home voting facility for citizens aged over 85 years and the specially-abled continued for the second day in the city on Saturday. For the senior citizens and their family members the experience was loaded with a wide range of emotions.

Many cast their vote from the hospital bed or at health care related machinery set up in their houses.

While many of the senior citizens were delighted after casting their vote, some passed away after registering themselves as voters.

For instance, in Jubilee Hills circle, of the 156 persons enrolled for home voting facility, two had breathed their last and another individual, who was in an intensive care unit (ICU) was also unable to cast his vote.

S. Ramchander (90), a retired IAS officer staying in Jubilee Hills, thanked the election authorities with folded hands.

Similarly, M.A. Raheem (88), a former reporter from Khairatabad, took pride in telling the poll personnel about the awards, recognitions and cash prizes he had won in an eventful career.

“Voting is the most important aspect of democracy,” he said. He made the ambience cheerful by asking the officials to guess his age.

“Approximately, 571 have registered for home voting facility spread over 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district. Most of them have cast their vote,” said an official from Hyderabad district election authority.