Implement Election Code Fully, AP CS Orders Staff

Vijayawada: Chief secretary (CS) K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday ordered state government staff to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the election period.

In particular, he wanted photos and political banners removed from government offices, buildings and assets. Likewise, he asked officials to immediately remove such material as well as audio / video tapes of public representatives from government websites immediately. Further, no political announcements should be allowed on government assets.

The CS, along with the chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena, held a meeting with senior officials of the government here and reviewed implementation of the poll code.

The CEO underlined that portraits of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in government offices must be removed. There must also be no photos or messages of public representatives on power and water bills, vaccination certificates and so on.

The chief secretary underscored the importance of responding to complaints on any poll code violation promptly. Importantly, he emphasised that no government must be involved in a poll campaign in any form. They must strictly comply with the MCC guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The chief electoral officer made it clear that no new schemes can be implemented, as the poll code had come into effect. Even if there is a budget provision, no new projects, schemes, concessions, sanction of grants, fulfilling assurances or laying of foundation stones can be allowed.

Mukesh Kumar clarified that even if a work order has been issued but work has not started at the ground level, such works cannot be taken up. However, in case the works have been completed, there is no ban on release of funds. He ruled out objections on the distribution of pensions to beneficiaries.

The CEO asked public representatives not to hold any meetings on government schemes and works. With regard to MGNREGS, work could be provided to registered beneficiaries.

Mukesh Kumar asked officials to remove all publicity-related materials, including wall-writings, posters, cut-outs, hoardings, banners and flags from government buildings.