IMD Signals Red Alert for AP

Visakhapatnam: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are bracing up for severe heat conditions from Wednesday and IMD, Amaravathi has sounded Red alert as most parts in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh might witness temperatures crossing 45 degrees and above.

The IMD issued Red warning for Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and YSR Kadapa districts of Rayalaseema region from May 2 to 4 and orange warning during the same period indicating heat wave conditions in Annamayya, Tirupathi, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Manyam districts in the state.

The IMD issued orange warning for May 1 in Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyala, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupathi, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Manyam and Nellore districts.

Senior scientist at IMD Dr S Karuna Sagar said Nandyal in Rayalaseema region has recorded a temperature surpassing 45°C on Tuesday (April 30), the highest in the country. Nandyal topped the charts with 45.4°C, followed by Kurnool at 44.9°C, Anantapur 44.6°C, YSR Kadapa 44.5°C, Jangamaheswarapuram 43.2°C, Tirupati 42.3°C, Nandigama 42.1°C, Arogyavaram41°C), Kavali 40.9°C, Nellore 40.8°C and Gannavaram 40.5°C.

Heat waves were realized over Anantapur, Nandyal and Arogyavaram (Annamayya district) on Tuesday while the remaining parts of the state experienced hot, humid and uncomfortable weather conditions. Lowest temperature of 354.2 was recorded at Visakhapatnam.

AP State Disaster Management Authority managing director Ronanki Kurmanath said 44 degrees Celsius and above was registered in 15 district and the temperature would be harsh during the next four days.

With temperatures forecasted to range between 42°C and 45°C in parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh CAP in the coming days, weathermen are urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay hydrated. As the heat wave persists, it is essential for people to take more precautions to safeguard their health.

The hostile weather condition has adversely affected the election campaigning in Rayalaseema and other parts of the State. Many have rescheduled their timings to early hours and evening to avoid mid-day sun.