IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms for AP

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of significant rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh, from till May 20. The region would experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during this period.

The north and south coastal regions will experience light to moderate rainfall over the next four days.

IMD has also provided an optimistic outlook for the timely arrival of the southwest monsoon over Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to commence between June 4 and 6. “This year's onset aligns with the usual schedule, contrasting with last year's delay to June 11 over Rayalaseema.”

Additionally, the southwest monsoon is projected to advance into the South Andaman Sea, Southeast Bay of Bengal, and Nicobar Islands on May 19, followed by Kerala on June 1.

In Visakhapatnam, a temperature of 31.7°C with 003.7 mm of rainfall was recorded on Thursday, resulting in cool and rainy weather. However, some areas reported signs of drought.

The forecast for the next five days indicates continued thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty winds of 40-50 km/hour at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. These conditions are expected to persist on May 18.

By May 19, the region will experience thunderstorms with lightning and slightly reduced gusty winds of 30-40 km/hour in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The same pattern of thunderstorms and gusty winds is projected to continue on May 20.