IMD forecasts harsh summer for Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast a harsh summer. Above normal, maximum temperatures would prevail over the coastal and Rayalaseema districts in AP and the rest of the country between March and May.

The minimum or night temperatures are also likely to be above normal over most parts of the state during the period.

Heat wave conditions shall surface during the latter half of March, with a high probability of extreme heat prevailing over AP, Telangana, north interior Karnataka and southern Maharashtra, stated IMD Delhi.

The duration of heat wave conditions shall be longer than usual over coastal Andhra Pradesh, contributing to overall warm conditions during the summer this year. IMD said one of the primary drivers of the higher than normal temperature and heat wave conditions is the prevailing El Nino conditions.

Senior scientist at IMD-Amaravati, S. Karuna Sagar, said more heat wave days than normal are predicted over AP, TS, Karnataka and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha between March and May. The coastal areas in AP have high chances of experiencing a severe heat wave with above normal temperatures during the peak summer.

A lack of chill in the early phase of the winter indicated that the summer would be harsh.

“Above-normal maximum temperatures shall prevail during the summer season over most states. Even though El Nino conditions are waning, it will still drive the temperatures above normal and contribute in prolonging the heat wave spells,” said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD, on Friday.

IMD notes that southern India is expected to begin on a warm note. Meanwhile, northern India is expected to receive rainfall under the influence of passing western disturbances next week.

With ENSO neutral conditions likely to develop around the time of the onset of southwest monsoon, ocean conditions are likely to turn favourable for the upcoming monsoon, IMD said.