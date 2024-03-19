Illegal Construction: GHMC Ignores BRS Leaders

Hyderabad: Ignoring the orders of senior bureaucrats, GHMC officials, who easily seize pushcarts and bulldoze structures of street vendors, have ignored the illegal multi-storey structures being built by BRS leaders at Vemireddy Enclave on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

Violating status quo orders issued by the Supreme Court, the constructions are allegedly being carried out by A. Jeevan Reddy, former BRS MLA from Armoor, and V. Narasimha Reddy, who contested on the party ticket from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

The building permissions were illegally obtained for a fictitious Sy No. 129/68 (paiki) whereas the constructions are taken up encroaching land in Sy No. 129/52 in Vemireddy Enclave, Banjara Hills.

While GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that he had written to the revenue division officer (RDO) to get clarity on the survey number, GHMC chief city planner Rajendra Prasad Naik said that he was awaiting written instructions from the commissioner to stop the construction work.

"I did not get written instructions," Naik said when he was asked why the works relating to construction had not stopped despite instructions from the commissioner.

Senior officials from the state government too have instructed the GHMC officials to stop the illegal constructions but the BRS leaders continue to work on the two cellar-plus-five-floor structure located opposite a commercial establishment in Vemireddy Enclave.

The building permit has been issued in the name of Narasimha Reddy, who paid Rs 2,87,56,248 as a building fee and the works related to it are being carried out in his presence. While works related to the slab portion of one of the floors were underway, last week, on Tuesday workers were plastering the outer walls of the structure.