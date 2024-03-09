IIT-Hyderabad Cluster Secures Rs 60 Crore Grant From DST

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad Cluster was awarded a Rs 60 crore grant from the Union department of science and technology (DST) to establish the centre for in-situ and correlative microscopy (Sathi-Ciscom). Under the sophisticated analytical and technical help institutes (SATHI) scheme, IIT-H is one of only three clusters selected.

Led by Prof. B.S. Murty, IIT-H Director, the initiative aims to revolutionise scientific research by facilitating interdisciplinary collaboration and harnessing cutting-edge microscopy techniques. Prof Murty said that this "transformative initiative will empower scientists across diverse disciplines to collaborate on innovative solutions using such microscopy techniques."

The proposed facility will enable real-time characterisation across multiple length scales, catering to fundamental and industrial research and development needs. It is expected to attract scientists from various fields, fostering a collaborative environment to address common scientific goals, IIT-H said in a statement.

Dr Sai Rama Krishna Malladi, principal investigator of the project, said that the Sathi-Ciscom facility has garnered support from 15 academic, research, and industrial organisations, contributing over `16 crore. Notable contributors include the University of Hyderabad, Telangana State Council for Higher Education, and pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Labs.