IGZP Summer Camp From May 21

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam will hold a summer camp for children aged between 5 years and 18 years from May 21 to June 1.

The camp's first phase will be from May 21 to May 25 for the age group of 5 years to 10 years. The second phase will be from May 28 to June 1 for the age group of 12 years to 18 years.

The highlights of the camp will include “birdwatching,” conducted in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Through Research & Education (WCTRE), offering participants the chance to learn about rare bird species, zoo curator Nandini Salaria said in a statement on Tuesday.

The camp will also feature a guided tour, which will educate attendees about the diverse animal species housed in the Vizag zoo. Children will also be shown the medical care provided to wild animals at the veterinary hospital in the zoo.

The registration fee for the camp is Rs 500, which includes a special registration kit for each participant.

For more details and to register, interested parties can contact 9440810213.