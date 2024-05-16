IGZP Holds Competitions To Promote Biodiversity.

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, is hosting a series of competitions to create awareness about conserving biodiversity.

The competitions are for students from Class 1 to post-graduates. They include essays on topics such as "Why Trees Are Important?" for 1st to 5th grade students, "Pollinators: The Unsung Heroes of Biodiversity" for 6th to 10th grade students, and "Youth's Role in Biodiversity Conservation" for intermediate to postgraduate students.

Drawing and elocution competitions will also be held, IGZP curator Dr. Nandani Salaria said.

The competitions will start on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Zoo Bioscope, IGZP Visakhapatnam.

Students may call 7893632900 for registrations.