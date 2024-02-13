IAF Jet Crashes in West Bengal, No Casualty

Kolkata: A Hawk advanced jet trainer (AJT) of the Indian Air Force crashed at Kharagpur in West Midnapore of West Bengal on Tuesday after it took off from the Kalaikunda Airbase in the district for a routine training sortie.

There was no casualty as both the pilots of the aircraft had ejected safely before the crash that occurred apparently due to a snag mid-air at around 3.30 pm at a paddy field in Murkunia village. Hearing a deafening sound, the villagers rushed to the spot and found the aircraft lying damaged in the muddy field. The IAF and district police officers later visited the spot.

The IAF later stated, “One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property.”

Hawk AJT, which is built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under the licence of BAE systems, UK, is used for Stage III training of the budding IAF fighter pilots over 24 weeks at the Kalaikunda Airbase under the Eastern Air Command.