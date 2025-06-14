IAF Chief Highlights Op Sindoor as Symbol of Indian Air Force Excellence

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces.He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service."Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this".The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.