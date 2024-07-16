Hyundai Exter CNG Dual Cylinder Launched at Rs 8.50 Lakh

Pune: Hyundai, the South Korean automaker, on Tuesday introduced the Exter CNG SUV with a new dual-cylinder technology from Rs 8.50 lakh onwards.

Hyundai is now the second manufacturer in the country to offer this setup for its CNG cars after Tata Motors models such as the Tata Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, as well as Exter's direct rival Punch.

As the name suggests, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo, the SUV gets two small CNG cylinders – instead of one large unit – that opens up more space in the boot. So now, the Hyundai Exter CNG is available in both dual-cylinder and the Exter Hy-CNG with single-cylinder versions. The former is equipped with two CNG cylinders with a total capacity of 60 litres.

The Exter CNG comes equipped with a whole host of features, such as an electric sunroof, LED DRLs & taillights, automatic climate control and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include 6 airbags, TPMS, ESC, and Hill-Start Assist Control.

The Exter CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 68 BHP and 95.2 Nm when running on CNG. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km/kg.

“With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the Exter Hy-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration,” said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai’s factory-fitted CNG system comes with a 3-year warranty.

Since its launch in 2023, Hyundai Exter has sold over 93,000 units till date.