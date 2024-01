Hyderabad: Traffic will be restricted or diverted on the roads leading to Bapughat at Langer Houz, to facilitate the observance of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Martyrs Day, here on Tuesday. Prominent leaders are expected to visit Bapughat at 10.30 am. From 10 am to 11.30 am, traffic will either be stopped or diverted via Rethibowli Junction, Nanalnagar Junction, Andhra Flour Mill, Langer Houz, Sangam bus stop, Shaikpet Nala.