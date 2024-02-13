Hyderabad Top Cop Advises Commuters To ‘Start Early, Reach Safely’ for Safety on Road

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, on Tuesday urged the public to follow the mantra of “start early, reach safely”, in his address at the Hyderabad traffic police road safety awareness programme.

“Everyone in the city has an urgency, and everybody cannot travel at high speeds to their destinations. Start early and reach your destination safely,” Sreenivasa Reddy said at the event, which saw the participation of additional traffic police commissioner P. Vishwa Prasad and actor Siddu Jonnalagadda.

Urging drivers, especially of autorickshaws and taxis, to be disciplined on the road, he said: “People who don’t follow rules and are negligent create problems not just for themselves, but for others too. One mistake can cost lives.”

Sreenivasa Reddy advised the traffic police to improve the traffic controls in the city. “It is the responsibility of our police to control the city’s traffic, but it can be done only with the support of drivers and riders,” he said.

Vishwa Prasad urged drivers to follow rules at all times to avoid dangerous situations. He also spoke about how the rise in population and haphazard parking on streets were resulting in traffic mismanagement.

In a related event, as part of the Road Safety Month 2024 from January 15 to February 14, Cyberabad DCP (traffic) Srinivas Rao and other traffic police officers held a meeting with managements of malls and pubs.

The meeting centred on reducing congestion in front of their establishments, designating drop-off and pick-up points to streamline traffic, arranging adequate parking, deploying traffic marshals and ensuring clear entry and exit points, with signage, to improve the situation.

The police said that those violating rules will be penalised on the spot and acted upon stringently.