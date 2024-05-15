Hyderabad To Host National Facilities Managers Summit on May 17

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu will inaugurate the 10th national facilities managers (MF) summit 2024 at the convention center in Narsingi here on May 17.

This year’s annual feature will have the participation of over 400 facilities management professionals.

The day-long annual conference will feature a panel discussion soon after the inauguration, said Satyanarayana Mathala, president of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC), under whose auspices the event is being held.

In a release here on Wednesday, he said that the panel discussion will take stock of employee safety, workplace requirements and strategies for workplace trends for the next three years.