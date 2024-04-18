Hyderabad: Teachers Seek Clarity on Retirement Age

Hyderabad: Teachers sought clarity from the government amid rumours about changes to the retirement age for state employees. "Recent in media claimed that the government will set the retirement at either 61 years or after 33 years of service, whichever comes first. The "rumours" are not confirmed by any official sources," said Hanumath K., a physical education trainer at a government school in the city.

When a few teachers had approached officials from the General Administration Department and the finance department, they denied having knowledge of any such changes. "The lack of authority vested in ministers or officials to make such decisions during the election code period further complicates the situation. Even otherwise, Limiting service to 33 years is not practical nor justifiable. The state government must provide a clear explanation," C. Ravi, secretary of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF) told Deccan Chronicle.

The TS UTF condemned the spread of these rumours, suggesting that they might be a tactic used to confuse employees and gain electoral advantages. "Such a strategy, if indeed employed by anyone, is deeply regrettable and should be rectified by an official announcement," said K. Jangaiah, president of TS UTF.