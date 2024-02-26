Hyderabad youth found dead at his apartment in US
Hyderabad: A student from Secunderabad, who has recently completed his MS in the US, was reportedly died of a brain stroke. Ruthvik Karan from Secunderabad was found dead at his apartment in the US.
According to reports, Ruthvik suddenly collapsed while having food with his friends. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors declared him brought dead.
The young man's family is shocked by the sudden death of Ruthvik
According to reports, Ruthvik suddenly collapsed while having food with his friends. He was rushed to the hospital and doctors declared him brought dead.
The young man's family is shocked by the sudden death of Ruthvik
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story