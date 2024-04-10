Top
Hyderabad: Sikhs To Celebrate Vaisakhi

The Sikh community in the state is all set to celebrate the 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day from April 12 to 14. The celebration is popularly known as ‘Vaisakhi’. Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet Major will organise ‘Vaisakhi’ celebrations on April 13 with ‘'Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) and ‘Nagar Keertan’ (holy procession). (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Sikh community in the state is all set to celebrate the 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day from April 12 to 14. The celebration is popularly known as ‘Vaisakhi’. Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet Major will organise ‘Vaisakhi’ celebrations on April 13 with ‘'Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) and ‘Nagar Keertan’ (holy procession).

The event will be marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans (holy hymns) by Bhai Gurpreet Singh Khalsa, Gyani Vishal Singhji and Manji Sahib (Darbar Sahib Wale Golden Temple, Amritsar).

