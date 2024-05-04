Hyderabad records hottest day of May on Friday since 2015

IMD Hyderabad begumpet recorded 43.6 degree Celsius on Friday, which is the hottest ever temperature recorded in May month after 2015. The state and the capital city are facing the worst heatwave in recent years.



According to Telangana Weatherman, the state will have a very humid heatwave, during the two days from May 4 to 6. The temperature will remain 46-47 degree Celsisus in rural Telangana and 44 degree Celsius in Hyderabad. There are chances for scattered storms in East Telangana on Friday evening. Dry weather will prevail in other parts of the state.





BIG BREAKING



IMD Hyderabad begumpet recorded 43.6°C today which is the hottest ever temperature recorded in May month after 2015. This is some serious heatwave 🙏💥



Will post TSDPS recorded data soon 👍 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 3, 2024





The state will get respite from the heatwave spells from May 6 with chances for strong thunderstorms, accoridng to Telangana Weatherman's forecast.







