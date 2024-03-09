Hyderabad Paints the Town Pink for Its Women

Hyderabad: The city radiated pink with vibrant celebrations and empowering initiatives as it marked International Women's Day on Friday. From educational institutions to corporate offices, the spirit of honouring and uplifting women resonated throughout the city.

At Osmania University's College of Arts and Social Sciences, the day began with an exploration of this year's theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, where guests shed light on the importance of prioritising women's physical and mental well-being while emphasising the significance of empowering all genders. The event concluded with a cultural extravaganza, showcasing the talent and resilience of women in various fields.

The State Bank of India's local head office in Hyderabad under the theme 'Embrace Diversity and Inspire Inclusion' honoured women achievers across diverse fields, from aviation to social work. The pivotal role of women in the MSME sector was highlighted, urging for greater financial support and representation, while Squadron Leader Parul Bhardwaj shared her journey of determination and familial support, underscoring the importance of women uplifting each other at the celebrations.

The bank, joined hospitals, from small clinics to diagnostic centres, in organising a free health camp, providing essential healthcare tests and services to women staff and their families. Additionally, a CSR initiative saw the donation of a van and a wheelchair to Padmavathi Institute for the Disabled, empowering women with disabilities to pursue their aspirations.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sparked a vital conversation to prioritise safety for all travellers, by asking women to use #MakeTravelSafe to share ways that can make travelling safer for them.

Colleges across the city came alive with vibrant celebrations, embracing the theme of gender equality and empowerment. The Regional Passport Office in the city too, thanked it women employees for their "invaluable contributions".

A cybersecurity workshop was held by Dr Rakshit Tandon at NTPC headquarters to strengthen women's digital resilience.

Students donned colour-coded attire, participated in awareness campaigns, and engaged in discussions on women's rights and achievements.

Meanwhile, pubs, cafes, and restaurants joined the festivities by offering special discounts and hosting events featuring female artists and performers, creating spaces for women to showcase their talents and contributions to the cultural scene.

Additionally, flea markets bustling with activity showcased businesses owned and operated by women, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services. An NGO too held a flash mob in the city to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening. Two award shows were held in the city to recognise and honour women for their outstanding contributions, and their vital roles in shaping and enriching diverse sectors of society.