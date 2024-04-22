Hyderabad: Local Issues Dominate Lok Sabha Campaign

Hyderabad: "We have delivered five out of Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. We will deliver another major poll promise of waiving crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15 and give Rs 500 per quintal bonus to farmers during food procurement from next crop kharif in June," Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy says in every election rally he addresses for the Lok Sabha polls.

By focusing on local issues, Revanth Reddy has set the tone for the poll campaign, giving a clear edge for the Congress to seek votes on its performance and curbing the BJP’s plans of bringing up national issues.

The BRS is in a piquant situation as it is not in a position to raise either local issues, as it is seen to have failed to deliver on major poll promises, or national issues as it could not secure funds and projects promises in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The Congress campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana is centred around implementation of the Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power and promising to complete the others later this year.

The Congress is aggressively campaigning about the free bus travel for women, which has saved families over Rs 1,200 crore, domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500, 200 units free power, medical insurance cover at Rs 10 lakh under Rajiv Aaraogyasri and launching of construction of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses within 100 days of coming to power.

Revanth Reddy is also cautioning voters that if the Congress is defeated in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BRS and BJP will join hands to dethrone the Congress government. If that happens, people will lose the 6G benefits.

Because of the Congress focus, the BRS and the BJP are targeting the ruling party only on the 6G, crop loan waiver and bonus for farmers. Their criticism is losing sting when confronted by Revanth Reddy’s promises.