Hyderabad: The India Book of Records has officially recognised Hyderabad-based Akarshana Sathish for setting up 10 libraries at the young age of 12. At a ceremony presided by Union minister of culture and tourism G. Kishan Reddy and an adjudicator from the India Book of Records, Dr Dandi Vasudha Rani, she will receive the accolade as the youngest person to establish this many libraries in the country.